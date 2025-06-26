Summertime brings an array of different birds to East Tennessee. There are chats and grosbeaks near the fields, vireos and cuckoos in the woods, and kingbirds chasing bees for a meal.

Join the UT Arboretum Society via Zoom on Thursday, July 10, 7 p.m. EDT as Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, and naturalist/ author Stephen Lyn Bales give us an overview of the Birds of Summer. You can watch this virtual presentation from the comfort of your own home. To register for this free program, go to utarboretumsociety.org under Programs.

If you are unable to watch at the scheduled time, the program will be recorded and sent to everyone who registers. Closed captions are available.

The next time you are boating, canoeing or kayaking, keep an eye out for flashes of bright yellow among the trees on the shoreline. You may even see a prothonotary warbler right here in East Tennessee.

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

Melanie Staten is a public relations consultant with her husband, Vince.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.