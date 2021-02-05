Elder law specialist has passed

A pioneering female attorney has died. The law firm she founded with her son-in-law and daughter, Guyton and Frère, is in its 34th year of specialization in Elder Law.

Emily Arline Winchester Guyton, 87, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021, at Sherrill Hills Retirement Community in Knoxville where she had lived for more than four years. She retired from the practice of law in 2004.

Ms. Guyton was predeceased by her husband, Dr. James Guyton, a radiologist, on Jan. 21, 2008. Additional obituary information is here. At her request, there will be no service.