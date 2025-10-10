What would happen if Washington shut down the government and no one noticed?

State and local governments, aided by nonprofits, stepped up to keep the Great Smoky Mountains National Park open – at least until October 19, 2025, during the busiest tourist season.

Pierce Gentry of WUOT published the best explanation I’ve seen of how that deal came together. Link here.

Gentry said there is no guarantee that the locals will be repaid, but former Sen. Lamar Alexander arranged for reimbursement following a previous shutdown.

We’re proud of the state and local efforts to keep the park open. Seems like a low bar for the federal government, staying open. Of course, Congress and the White House declared themselves “essential” so their pay continues. And yes, they’re taking today off. If you see Tim Burchett wandering around a festival, be sure to say hi.

(Per CBS News – The Senate quit today and may return at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 14, although the Senate had previously planned to take the whole week off. The House has not been in session since September 19, following passage of its funding measure. Speaker Mike Johnson is keeping his members at home, saying the House has done its job.)

Quick work opens Ijams River Boardwalk

The Ijams River Boardwalk is again open to visitors. A falling tree had knocked out a portion of the boardwalk near the cave.

“A huge shout-out to the Ijams Natural Resource Team, who worked tirelessly over the weekend to complete the repairs and make this beautiful space safe and accessible again. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Ijams CEO Amber Parker.

Cindy Hassil, Ijams development director, estimated the work at $11,000, since repairs required access by both boat and land as well as a team of Ijams staff to work over the weekend. “That’s why memberships and donations are so important; they make it possible to repair and maintain buildings, bridges, boardwalks, etc. The boardwalk opened Sunday. People who support Ijams made this possible.”

The trail is open daily, 8 a.m. to dusk.

Legacy Parks to grow Seven Islands Park

Jenny Hines, a board member, said Legacy Parks Foundation is “forging ahead with a new project – expanding its reach at Seven Islands by the acceptance of three additional islands contiguous to Seven Islands State Birding Park.

“The latest acquisition has been made possible by a generous gift from Pete Claussen and his family. This phase expands access to the French Broad River at the headwaters of the Tennessee River. This property is steeped in history and an abundance of wildlife including more than 40 species of fish and over 200 varieties of birds.

“Under the leadership of Carol Evans, Legacy Parks has helped preserve more than 1,000 acres for current and future generations in East Tennessee. I’m so proud to have the opportunity to work with this amazing group.”

Hines, a certified public accountant, is a volunteer with Legacy Parks. I snagged this post from her Facebook page.

Bike Walk Knoxville sets jaunt on Magnolia

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 6 p.m. the Bike Walk Knoxville organization has set a one-mile walk for elected officials. The tour will begin at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St, Knoxville. Anyone interested will be welcomed to join.

The tour will highlight walkability for community members and neighborhood residents with an emphasis on Vision Zero efforts in the area. Wear proper shoes and bring a water bottle!

The walk will be followed by a Pint Night fundraiser at Last Days of Autumn Brewing, 808 E Magnolia Ave. with $1 per pint sold supporting Bike Walk Knoxville and the work it does to make our community a better place to bike and walk.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful plans two events

October Saturday Spruce Up will be October 18, 2025, with litter removal around Beaumont Magnet Academy from 10 a.m. until noon. Keep Knoxville Beautiful (KKB) will provide supplies. Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. Also, bring your own water. Sign up here.

Orchids Beautification Awards will be Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Awards (orchids) will be given to public and private spaces that have elevated the local landscape. Get information and tickets here. To become a sponsor or to learn more about Orchids 2025, contact Maggie Meyers here or call 865-521-6957.

Sierra Club to support sales tax hike

Sierra Club Harvey Broome Group will meet at Edgewood Park, 3109 Ocoee Trail, Knoxville, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 14, 2025, to endorse the Nov. 4 ballot referendum that will increase the sales tax within the city. Early voting will start the next day, October 15.

The city’s five-year, $235 million investment includes four projects very close to the park, organizers wrote in a press release. These are:

Edgewood Park – renovations including fencing and playground equipment

First Creek Greenway – new section from Mineral Springs to Edgewood Park

Buffat Mill Road near Teeple Street – PRZ sidewalk, Belle Morris Elementary School

Cecil Avenue near Eighth Avenue – PRZ sidewalk, Fulton High School

To view a complete list of citywide and District 4 improvements, click here.

Notes and Quotes

Oakes Farm in the Gibbs community will open this year’s corn maze every Thursday-Sunday from September 20 through November 2, 2025. Tickets are available now at: https://oakesfarm.ticketspice.com/oakes-farm-2025 Tickets are restricted by time and date, so it’s best to purchase tickets early to secure the date and time of your choosing.

Grow Oak Ridge plans a Friends in the Garden Appreciation Party to celebrate its members and donors. And guess what? You’ve got time to become a member/donor to secure your invitation to this annual event. It’s set for Sunday, October 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. Find out where on your invitation here.

Wears Valley Fall Fest is set for Friday-Sunday, October 17-19, at 3179 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville, Tennessee. Sponsored by Keep Sevier Beautiful. With over 200 crafters and vendors, incredible Southern food, live entertainment and demonstrations, antique tractors and fun for all. Tickets are $5 per person (ages 4 and older). Info: 865-774-6677 or here.

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, is has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Quote: “In my opinion I hear the Democrats are going to be blamed and the Republicans are going to be blamed. I actually think the president would be blamed. … If there is a shutdown I think it would be a tremendously negative mark on the president of the United States. He’s the one who has to get people together.” – Donald Trump, speaking to NBC News in 2011, when Barack Obama was president.

