East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is excited to announce a new and convenient way for community members to submit anonymous crime tips — text messaging.

Residents can now text ETTips to 738477 to receive a link to the Crime Stoppers’ secure, anonymous tip form. This new option makes it easier than ever for individuals to share information that could help prevent or solve crimes — all while maintaining complete anonymity.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers four easy and secure ways to submit anonymous tips:

Call: 865-215-7165 or TIPS

865-215-7165 or Text: ETTips to 738477

ETTips to App: P3TIPS (available for free download on Android and iOS)

P3TIPS (available for free download on Android and iOS) Online:www.EastTNValleyCrimeStoppers.org

“This new text-to-tip option makes it even easier for our community to get involved,” said Stacey Payne, Executive Director of East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. “Every tip — no matter how small — can make a difference in solving a crime, locating a fugitive, or finding a missing person. And the best part is that tipsters remain completely anonymous while helping make our communities safer places to live and work.”

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers encourages everyone to use one of the four available tip methods to share information that can help solve or prevent crime.

Together, we are making a difference in our communities.

SAVE THE DATE: Friday, May 1, 2026, The fifth annual Clays Against Crime Sporting Clays Tournament.

