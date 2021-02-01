Dr. Oruc joins Fort Sanders Women’s Specialists

Meredith Oruc, MD, has joined Fort Sanders Women’s Specialists and will treat patients in the Knoxville office at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The physicians provide general obstetrics and gynecology as well as specialized areas of women’s health and comprehensive care for every stage of a woman’s life. Dr. Oruc attended the James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine in Jacksonville, Florida.