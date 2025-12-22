Morning Pointe Senior Living hosted a special 100th birthday celebration honoring Dr. Imogene Ford, an accomplished educator, author, and trailblazer whose life and career have left a lasting impact.

Family members traveled from out of state to celebrate this milestone alongside friends and colleagues. The afternoon included remarks recognizing Dr. Ford’s legacy, a birthday cake presentation, and special gifts and honors.

A trailblazer who broke barriers as the first African American board member at the University of Tennessee, and a respected academic author and publisher, Dr. Ford is also remembered for her warmth, intellect, and love of animals.

