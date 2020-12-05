Dorothy Moore: Pioneer at KPD

Dorothy McKinney Moore, 75, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, after a trail-blazing career as one of the first female officers in the Knoxville Police Department. After graduation from Austin High School, she worked a variety of jobs including a teller at Valley Bank. At age 30, she completed the KPD Academy while raising two preschool daughters.

According to her obituary, Mrs. Moore served in patrol, teleserve and culminated her career as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division solving burglary cases in the West Sector. She was the second African American female officer to serve KPD and the first to complete 25 years of service before retiring.

She is survived by daughter Christi Kirk, two grandchildren and various other family and friends.

On Monday, Dec. 7, a public walkthrough is scheduled from 11 a.m. until noon at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Graveside service will follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home.