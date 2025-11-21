This Thanksgiving, our pets are part of the family, but not every holiday bite is safe for them. The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) wants to make sure your furry friends enjoy the season without a trip to the vet.

Many Thanksgiving favorites are toxic or dangerous to dogs and cats. Turkey bones, fatty skin, and drippings can lead to serious digestive problems or pancreatitis. Stuffing and casseroles often contain onions, garlic, or chives, all of which are harmful to pets. Chocolate, grapes, raisins, and desserts containing xylitol should be kept far from paws and noses.

But there are plenty of tail-wagging alternatives that let pets join the feast safely. Plain, cooked turkey breast (no seasoning or skin) or small amounts of mashed sweet potato, steamed green beans, carrots, or pumpkin purée are all healthy and delicious options. For extra fun, make a “pet plate” with their favorite kibble topped with a spoonful of turkey or veggies; they’ll feel part of the celebration without the risks.

Pet Tip: Keep trash cans covered, curious noses and leftover bones don’t mix!

And this Thanksgiving, why not “gobble” up the joy of adoption? Visit HSTV to meet adorable pups and cats, like our festive puppy in a turkey costume, ready to bring love (and laughter) to your home. For guidance on pet health or nutrition, the HSTV PetHelp Community Clinic is a fantastic resource to keep tails wagging and whiskers twitching this holiday season.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

