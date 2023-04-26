When I hear “Cinco de Mayo,” I think tacos, guacamole, music and lots of laughter and celebrating. The best part is the festive atmosphere and bringing the community together. Exactly the recipe that Lana Shelton-Lowe and her Dogwood Elementary community are planning for Cinco de Mayo this year.

The Dogwood Carnival, Cinco de Mayo style is the annual PTO fundraiser for the playground, but it is one of the highlights of the year as students and staff enjoy a myriad of novel food and games to entice everyone to participate.

Carnival goers can adopt a pet (stuffed of course) or get down with the teachers at the Dogwood disco. They won’t want to miss Sponge Bob Nose Picker or the food options which of course include nachos. It is, of course, Cinco de Mayo.

Put May 5 from 3:30-6:30 on your calendar for swinging “fiesta” Dogwood style!

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to [email protected]