Dogwood Arts offers designer face masks

Dogwood Arts is offering a way to support the arts and keep yourself healthy with limited edition dogwood face masks. Masks come in pink or green and are available online now for $20, while supplies last. For every mask sold, Dogwood Arts will donate two Art Kits to kids in need through the Arts Kits for Kids program.

Each mask was handmade in Knoxville by Prestige Cleaners. Masks are washable, reusable, and made of 3-ply fabric, with an outer layer of tightly woven cotton and a removable filter insert designed for enhanced protection.

The fundraiser will support the expansion of the Art Kit program, allowing us to reach more kids and partner with additional organizations that serve communities in need. To date, Dogwood Arts has compiled and distributed 750 Art Kits through nonprofit organizations that already aid youth in East Tennessee including Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, Centro Hispano, the YWCA, Knox County Head Start and the Change Center.

Notes

First Baptist Knoxville is reopening in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7. Graduation recognition Sunday will be 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14. * FBC Youth Beach Camp will be held June 22-26 at Folly Beach, South Carolina. * Kids Camp wil be held July 22-25 * VBS is set for July 13-17, but will it be live or virtual?

KCHD update: COVID-19 cases in Knox County were 305 with 3 more probable, Dr. Martha Buchanan said Thursday during her 12:30 p.m. Facebook briefing. Seven people have been hospitalized here with one currently hospitalized, and there have been no additional deaths.

In response to questions, Buchanan said it’s too early to say how phase one reopening is working since we’re barely two weeks in. “Our growth rate is flat, and I expect to move to phase two.”

The health department has joined with KCDC and the TN National Guard to bring testing to public housing. It’s not open to the general public, she said, and times/dates are provided directly to residents by KCDC.

“Businesses we talk to are making the changes we ask,” she said of complaints.

Knox County Health Department tested at the Haslam-Sansom Emerald Youth Foundation Lonsdale Area Ministry Complex Thursday from 3-6.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said Thursday that Tennessee will receive more than $155 million to beef up the state’s COVID-19 testing capabilities. “TN has done more testing than most states, but more testing is key to ensuring folks are safe as they go back to work and back to school,” he tweeted. “When in doubt, get a test!”

East Tennessee History Center wants to hear your COVID-19 story. Get the details here; the form here.

Previously published

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.