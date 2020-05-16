Lulu’s Tea Room rocks

And now for some good news…

Lulu’s Tea Room in Powell has taken lunch outdoors. Owner Deana Hurd said social distancing guidelines prevented her from reopening the popular lunch spot. But reopen she did. Outside. And from the looks of the picture, her customers may insist on the picnic-format forever.

If you’ve not been to Lulu’s, come on down. Menu and directions here.

We tried to get Deana to give up a couple of her recipes once and she refused. Seems she borrowed the specials from her mom’s tea room in Kingsport. And I’m thinking she doesn’t want the original Ms. Hurd to find out.