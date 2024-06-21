Dogwood Arts installs 30 new sculptures

Earlier this week, Dogwood Arts began installing the 2024-2025 Art In Public Places Sculpture Exhibition that includes 30 new outdoor sculptures across Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville and Alcoa. Installations will continue through Sunday, June 23.

The Dogwood Arts outdoor sculpture program, now in its 18th year, is expanding in 2024 with five new sculpture placements: South Knoxville at Johnson Architecture (1), East Knoxville at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens (1), and three placements along the Greenway in Maryville (3).

The largest concentration of sculptures (13) will be installed in Krutch Park (Downtown Knoxville) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. Market Street between Clinch and Union Avenues will be closed to allow room for sculptures that require a crane for installation.

How does it work? Artists from across the country apply to be a part of the exhibition and around 30 new sculptures are chosen each year. Dogwood Arts pays each artist to “lease” their sculpture for one year. The artists then travel to Knoxville to install their pieces, along with help from the city of Knoxville. The sculptures are on display for one year before being switched out with a new group.

Shannon Herron oversees marketing, communications and design services for the 18 annual events and programs of Dogwood Arts.