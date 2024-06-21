New Food City in Chattanooga

Food City opened a new store in downtown Chattanooga on June 14, 2024.

The store is an investment in inner city Chattanooga and fits with Mayor Tim Kelly’s vision for “One Chattanooga.”

Kelly, 57, has been mayor since April 2021. He calls One Chattanooga a city where every resident has the opportunity to thrive and prosper.

It seems like every time we open a new store it’s just a bit better than the one before. This Chattanooga store is no different. It offers the wide range of items you’ll find in every recent Food City location.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.