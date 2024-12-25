Is your child solving community problems like Abigail Lupi? When Lupi was a youngster, she was upset by the lack of visitors or family members coming to nursing and assisted living homes. Undaunted by the challenge to solve this problem, she brought together a group of other young people who could sing, dance and act. They agreed to spend their free time visiting nursing and assisted living homes as well as hospitals, performing for the elderly there and chatting with them individually.

Lupi formalized the group into CareGirlz, a non-profit for girls 6-13 with the mission to “celebrate life singing and dancing at children’s hospitals, assisted living residences and nursing homes across the state.”

While the group disbanded in 2018 as Abigail entered college and since graduated, her inspiration in her youth affected thousands for several years.

What change in the world is your child going to create?

Innocence to Influence features youths that have made an impact on society by using initiative, ingenuity, and determination. Our kids could be the next generation of influence.