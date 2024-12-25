Last week, Pilot partnered with the University of Tennessee basketball teams to surprise the Emerald Academy teams with a festive visit. The heartwarming event coincides with a historic moment for Tennessee athletics, as it remains (at press time) the only NCAA Division I program in the country with both men’s and women’s teams undefeated this season.

Emerald Academy students, who thought they were attending a routine assembly, were greeted by a lineup of Tennessee basketball stars, including Zakai Zeigler, Darlinstone Dubar, Cam Carr, Felix Oxpara, Jordan Gainey, Jahmai Mashack and Cade Phillips from the men’s team, as well as Tess Darby and Sara Puckett from the women’s.

The players took time to recognize the students’ achievements in both sports and academics as well as shoot some hoops with the kids on the court. Every student received a basketball along with UT- and Pilot-branded swag, spreading holiday cheer and celebrating their commitment as student-athletes and leaders.

The event is part of Pilot’s Make the Miles Matter initiative, which emphasizes giving back to the community and inspiring others to do the same.

Information for this story from MoxCar Marketing + Communications.