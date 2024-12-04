Many parents feel a deep sense of pride when their child takes a stand for important causes, recognizing it as a sign of maturity and passion, but what if it meant skipping school to get the point across or crossing so-called barriers of social acceptance?

A young activist like Swedish student Greta Thunberg embodies the spirit of change and empowerment, passionately advocating for environmental protection by skipping school to sit outside of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, holding up a sign bearing a message: “School Strike for Climate.”

Within a year, she would become a global icon who was able to accomplish what scientists and environmentalists had been struggling to do for decades — make the world care about climate change.

Since staging her first climate strike, Thunberg has addressed the heads of state at the U.N., inspiring millions of people around the world to join her in climate marches. Beyond that, this 16-year-old activist has met with world leaders, urging them to take a stronger stance against climate change and pollution. In 2019, she was named TIME’s Person of the Year.

Lesson for us as parents, grandparents, caregivers? We experience concern for our child’s safety, especially when activism involves protests or public demonstrations. Ultimately, we as supportive parents should engage in open conversations with our children, encouraging them to express their beliefs while also discussing the importance of safety and informed action. This dynamic creates an opportunity for growth and understanding, fostering a stronger bond between parents and their activist children.

Innocence to Influence features youths that have made an impact on society by using initiative, ingenuity and determination. Our kids could be the next generation of influence.