Pasta salads have been around for centuries, literally, and we have one for you today.

Cold pasta with oil, vinegar, vegetables, olives, and herbs was part of ancient Mediterranean cuisine, a precursor to modern versions. In Italian Jewish communities, a Sabbath necessity, cold pasta dishes were developed for Shabbat (Sabbath), when cooking is forbidden, making them pioneers in cold pasta preparation. Then, in the early 20th century, recipes for macaroni salad appeared in American cookbooks (around 1914), influenced by German potato salad traditions.

Rainbow Pasta Salad

Ingredients

16 oz of your favorite pasta (Penne, Fusilli, or Cavatappi)

1 tsp each of salt and olive oil for boiling noodles

Dressing

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1 tsp of dried Italian season (or use Italian seasoning grinder)

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp salt

1 TBS spicy brown mustard

¼ c. banana pepper ring juice

Vegetables

1 English cucumber, chopped

1 orange pepper, chopped

2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 cup banana pepper rings

Add 3/4 cup of Feta cheese

Nature’s Seasoning to Taste

¼ cup of chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Cook pasta according to package directions. Add salt and olive oil to water. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Whisk together all dressing ingredients. Chop vegetables. In a large container, add cooked pasta, dressing, feta cheese, and vegetables. Use Nature’s Seasoning to taste and fresh parsley. Mix well.

Great recipe for meal prep or sharing. For a heartier dish, add grilled chicken, chickpeas, or pepperoni.

Dishing It Out is a place for Aneisa Rolen to share favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

