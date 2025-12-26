Chicken casserole has a rich history, tracing its origins back to the mid-19th century in France, where the term casserole referred to both the dish and the cooking pot.

In the United States, combining ingredients and baking them together in a casserole became popular, especially after World War II.

Chicken and other casseroles came to prominence with the rise of convenience foods, such as canned soups and pre-cooked ingredients, making the one-dish meal a popular choice for busy families.

Crazy Good Chicken Casserole

Ingredients

4 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sliced green onions

1/2 cup slivered almonds

10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled (divided: 6 for casserole and 4 for topping)

Several dashes of hot sauce, such as Tabasco® or to taste

½ tsp Nature’s Seasoning

1.5 sleeves buttery crackers, such as Ritz® crackers, crushed

1/2 cup butter, melted

Dried parsley for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. Place chicken, chicken soup, sour cream, cheese, green onions, almonds, bacon, and hot sauce into a large mixing bowl and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish. Stir crushed crackers and melted butter together until combined; spread mixture evenly over casserole. Bake in the preheated oven until browned and bubbly, 45 minutes in a 13 x 9 casserole dish or 30 minutes in individual 3-cup Pyrex dishes.

