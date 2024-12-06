The Dining Duo has a different recommendation this week: The Kraken’s Cup, celebrating its first anniversary. The Kraken’s Cup is East Tennessee’s premier full-service, English-style tea room and restaurant.

Two unique dining rooms will seat up to 64 guests. One designed as the English tea garden and the other as a 1930s Adventurers’ Library, each the perfect setting for lunches, parties, showers, team meetings or any choice of gathering.

So how did this unique venue come to fruition? After more than a decade of planning and preparation, owner Vallie Prince finally secured a location to bring her vision to life in late 2023. Vallie was well-equipped for this venture.

In addition to her two degrees from Arizona State University, Vallie holds a Tea House Owner Certificate from the International Association of Professions Career College and she brings decades of experience managing a retail business along with various restaurant roles from fast food to fine dining.

Located in North Knoxville/Fountain City, this delightful space is tucked away in the back of a nondescript courtyard within the Food City shopping center, situated between Big Lots and Harbor Freight, and has become an oasis for enjoying tea and tiny sandwiches in East Tennessee.

The menu features a selection of family recipes that includes scones, tiny sandwiches, desserts or a delectable lunch plate with over 80 types of tea. There offerings accommodate gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian guests with substitutions for most items on the menu.

The Kraken’s Cup: Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Monday-Tuesday

The Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.