About 10 years ago, a brilliant idea was hatched to establish a small café at 3553 N. Broadway, calling it Rami’s. Brilliant it was, as Rami’s is easily one of the most popular restaurants in the area today. Free parking, handicapped accessible, and kid-friendly, not to mention serving delicious food. The Dining Duo was lucky enough to have lunch at this wonderful place

Rami’s opens at 7 a.m. to serve up an eye-opening breakfast. From blueberry pancakes, biscuits and gravy to chicken-fried steak and eggs, you will not leave hungry.

It is clean, offers booths or tables, and has some of the fastest servers we have experienced. We seated ourselves and were immediately greeted.

After studying the wide-ranging menu, we were ready to order.

Duo One chose the Veggie Grilled Cheese, a grilled cheese sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato and grilled onions.

Duo Two had the Turkey Supreme, which consisted of turkey and Swiss cheese on a hoagie.

Both sandwiches were delicious. There weren’t even enough crumbs left over to make a doggie bag.

This is definitely a “hidden gem” that needs to be brought out of hiding.

Rami’s Cafe is open Monday- Saturday, 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries” where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

