The Dining Duo is recommending Hippie Bowls Knoxville at 8907 Oak Ridge Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37931.

What is a hippie bowl? A hippie bowl is a nutritious, customizable meal that typically includes grains, vegetables, proteins and a sauce.

One Duo can tell you at Hippie Bowls Knoxville, the hippie bowl is their classic bowl, and the most ordered and delicious with its acai base of granola, strawberries, bananas and nutella topped with chocolate chips.

Another Duo will recommend the berry bowl, another popular bowl with a strawberry base of granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter and chocolate chips.

A friend recommended the Hawaiian bowl made with a coconut base and granola, strawberries, pineapples and bananas and with coconut flakes and chia seeds.

If a combination of each of these might suit your taste buds, you can choose the build-your-own-bowl option.

Other menus choices include smoothies with no added sugar and what my special friend reviews as “the best avocado toast!!”

This family-owned business bring in fresh fruit daily to ensure the best flavors and customer satisfaction.

Aside from the main shop on Oak Ridge Hwy, they set up food carts in different locations in surrounding areas.

Hippie Bowls Knoxville is open Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

