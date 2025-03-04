Diana Fisher, Hillcrest Healthcare’s senior vice president of strategy and business operations, lives by a quote from Ghandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Inspired by her close relationship with four grandparents and three great- grandmothers, Diana knew she wanted to work with the senior population. Her aunt made the vision possible when she recruited Diane to fill her position as the activities assistance director at Appalachian Christian Village.

With a bachelor’s in social work and a license as nursing home administrator, Fisher has been with Hillcrest since 2016, advancing to her current position that allows her to make strategic decisions that shape the quality of care, the operational efficiency of the facilities and the overall patient and caregiver experience for the Hillcrest community.

Diana says, “The best things about my job are the interactions with our patients/ residents and to hear their amazingly rich life stories and to be able to provide support to our caregivers who are on the frontlines every day.”

When Diana is not at Hillcrest, she is with family: spouse Dave, son Zack and boxer Boomer. She is also dedicated to service through her community and church, Piney Grove Baptist.

