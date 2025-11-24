Last week, the Juvenile Court judges recognized Assistant District Attorney Del Holley with an award for excellence in child welfare law – a meaningful acknowledgment of his dedication to children and families in our community. The announcement came from DA Charme Allen.

“Del’s work, alongside the efforts of our entire Juvenile Justice Unit, reflects our office’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable with professionalism and integrity,” she said.

Rhonda Lee to run for judge

Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee has announced her candidacy for judge of General Sessions Court in the 2026 election. Incumbent Judge Andrew Jackson VI has announced his retirement from the bench.

Lee was elected to the commission from District 7 in 2022, replacing the term-limited Charles Busler. She is a lawyer who lives in Powell, Tennessee. On the commission, she has allied with Andy Fox from South Knoxville to sponsor national-issue resolutions, the most recent one honoring the late Charlie Kirk.

Barry Beeler of Greenwell Drive, Knoxville, and Buddy Burkhardt of Kirkland Way, Powell, have named campaign treasurers to run in the Republican Primary for the District 7 seat. The primary is May 5, 2026, and the general election is Thursday, August 6, 2026. Potential candidates may get information from the Knox County Election Commission. (Previously published last Thursday in Knox TN Today.)

Baker School recognizes Mayor David Holt

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Baker School of Public Policy and Public Affairs announced Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt as the inaugural recipient of the Howard H. Baker Jr. Award for Public Service at its annual gala on Nov. 14.

The award recognizes an exceptional rising national leader whose work embodies confidence in America’s democratic institutions, respect for diverse perspectives and the ability to find common ground.

Holt, who also serves as the president of the United States Conference of Mayors, has been a prominent voice against political violence.

Elected mayor in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, Holt is the youngest mayor of Oklahoma City since 1923. He is a member of the Osage Nation and is Oklahoma City’s first Native American mayor.

Holt also serves as dean of the Oklahoma City University School of Law. He has a bachelor’s degree from the George Washington University and a juris doctorate from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.

Holt will visit the Baker School to spend time with students and faculty and deliver the Baker Memorial Lecture on February 2, 2026.

Stats from recent city election

Chris Davis, administrator of elections for Knox County, compiled some statistics following the November 4, 2025, city election. Over 25% of eligible city voters cast a ballot, making this the highest voter turnout since 2019.

On election night – Tuesday, November 4 – the total number of cast ballots counted was 24,908, which included the unofficial totals from:

absentee voting and nursing homes,

early voting, and

election day voting.

Then, on Friday, November 7, the Knox County Election Commission’s Provisional Ballot Counting Board met and considered a total of seven (7) provisional ballots – two (2) of which were cast during early voting and five (5) of which were cast on election day.

After reviewing the individual circumstances of each provisional ballot and applying the law to each decision, the Provisional Ballot Counting Board added three (3) provisional ballots to the unofficial totals which were published on election night, for an official total of 24,911 votes cast in the 2025 City of Knoxville General Election.

Citywide, 25.46% of eligible voters cast a ballot (24,911 out of 97,856).

This was the largest City of Knoxville election turnout since November 2019

The following is a statistical profile of the voters that cast ballots in this election.

FIRST-TIME VOTERS – 528

VOTES CAST BY AGE

Age 18 to 29 1,864

Age 30 to 44 5,433

Age 45 to 54 3,480

Age 55 + 14,134

VOTES CAST BY GENDER**

** Not all voter’s genders are known, as the federal voter registration form does not ask for gender.

Male 9,308

Female 11,013

Unknown 4,590

VOTES CAST BY CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT

District 1 2,959 (24.41% of the 12,123 registered voters in District 1)

District 2 6,056 (30.08% of the 20,133 registered voters in District 2)

District 3 4,186 (23.67% of the 17,686 registered voters in District 3)

District 4 6,202 (31.40% of the 19,753 registered voters in District 4)

District 5 2,638 (18.22% of the 14,479 registered voters in District 5)

District 6 2,870 (20.98% of the 13,682 registered voters in District 6)

