Grammy winner David Phelps is bringing his Lift Your Voice Tour to FairviewKnox Church in Corryton on Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7 p.m. The tour, featuring the acclaimed trio Selah, offers an unforgettable evening of powerful music, ranging from pop to Broadway to inspirational genres.

Tickets range from $25- $50 and are available at DavidPhelps.com. A VIP/Early Entry and Q&A session add-on is also available for $30.

With a career spanning multiple styles, David’s seemingly endless tenor vocal range has wowed audiences internationally at The Sydney Opera House, through his work with Stephen Schwartz at Lincoln Center and The Metropolitan Opera, and during hometown performances at the Grand Ole Opry. David has received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.

Read more about David Phelps’ multiple accomplishments at About David Phelps.

