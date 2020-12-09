David Childress lived life of service

A stalwart South Knoxville resident has passed away. David Carrol Childress, 86, died on Dec. 6, 2020. His obituary says he loved his family, loved Jesus and lived out his faith with kindness, gratitude, service and joy.

He served his neighbors as a firefighter at Station No. 10 and was a long-time member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. He met his wife of 66 years, Judy, when he was 12 at Vacation Bible School. They married seven years later. Additional obituary information is here.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later time. The family suggests donations of time or gifts in David’s memory to your local fire station, Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Berry Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.