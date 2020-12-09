Cox is tech chief for KCS

Freddie Cox has been appointed chief technology officer for Knox County Schools effective January 2021. He joined KCS in 2008 as a school technology specialist. Cox was named KCS systems administrator in 2011 and in 2016, he was named IT infrastructure manager, a position he currently serves. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee and is credentialed as a Certified Education Technology Leader.

Jackson Avenue ramps will reopen on Dec. 31, city officials announced. The $8.7 million project replaced structurally-deficient 100-year-old ramps over 16 months

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

Halls Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, stepping off from Halls High School, marching south. Register and rules here.

Karns Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 12. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Ingles on Oak Ridge Highway. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will end at the Karns red light near Walgreens. Nothing can be handed out, including candy. Oak Ridge Highway will be closed for approximately one hour. Info: Cassie Kiestler, 865-382-8846.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Rocky Hill Christmas Parade cancelled because of Covid.

Gibbs Ruritan Christmas Parade cancelled.