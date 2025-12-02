Check out Zoo Knoxville’s Cuban crocodiles, Miguel and Rose, who really enjoyed a special holiday enrichment.

Large turkeys were provided to each crocodile as a seasonal treat, offering both nourishment and an opportunity to display their natural leaping abilities.

Each year, keepers use a crane to lower a turkey above the Cuban crocodile habitat at the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus (ARC). This encourages natural behaviors—most notably, the explosive vertical jump Cuban crocodiles are known for. Miguel launched himself out of the water to claim the turkey in a single, powerful leap.

This enrichment highlights the agility and strength of one of the world’s most endangered crocodilian species while providing important physical and mental stimulation for the animals in our care.

About Cuban Crocodiles

Conservation status: Critically Endangered

Can leap vertically from the water up to 6 feet to capture prey

Observations suggest Cuban crocodiles may exhibit cooperative hunting, a rare behavior among crocodilians

Zoo Knoxville is a Program Partner for the Cuban Crocodile SAFE Program. For more information on the zoo’s conservation efforts, visit zooknoxville.org.

