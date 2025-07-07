As the use of GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro becomes more widespread for weight loss, a growing concern is the unintended loss of muscle mass that often accompanies rapid fat loss. While resistance training can help slow this muscle loss, it’s rarely sufficient on its own.

In a previous article, I highlighted the benefits of creatine supplementation – not only for increasing muscle mass and enhancing athletic performance but also for its cognitive (brain) benefits. Research has shown that creatine can improve short-term memory, enhance learning, alleviate depression and may even slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease.

New evidence now supports the use of creatine during rapid weight loss, including that induced by GLP-1 drugs or bariatric surgery. Supplementing with creatine at the standard dose of 5 grams per day can help preserve and even improve muscle mass and strength. Additionally, it may boost metabolic function and assist in maintaining weight loss over the long term.

Although creatine was once suspected of being harmful to kidney function, current research confirms it is safe when taken with adequate hydration. So, if you choose to use it, be sure to drink plenty of water – a good habit regardless of your supplement routine.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

