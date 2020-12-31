COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination clinic by the Knox County Health Department is Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Hwy., for those who meet specific criteria or are 75 years and older. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for as long as vaccine supplies last. Details here: Vaccination Clinic 12.30

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has critically low inventory for blood types O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative, says Kristy Altman, director of communications. Info here.

Town of Farragut will host two sessions of a free class on “Making Medicare Easier.” The first session is virtual, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The second session, currently scheduled to be in-person at the Farragut Community Center, is 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Instructor is Bruce Landis of Providence Advisors Group. Registration info here or call 865-218-3375.

Appalachian Mountain Bike Club says pedal with determination and hope into 2021. And keep in mind Mayor Kincannon’s remarks from the Baker Creek Bike Park opening: (1) Keep your eyes on where you want to be; (2) Keep pedaling; and (3) Ride with friends.