Beauford Delaney prominent in ETHS exhibit

Continuing through Feb.1, the East Tennessee Historical Society (ETHS) presents Black & White, Knoxville in the Jim Crow Era featuring the stories of African American artists Beauford Delaney, Joseph Delaney, and Ruth Cobb Brice, with contributions by guest historian Robert J. Booker. The exhibition, which opened Feb. 20, 2020, right before the Museum closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been extended to provide visitors’ access to this important part of East Tennessee’s past.

The ETHS is following the guidelines within the Tennessee Pledge and has modified the Museum of East Tennessee History’s visitor experience. All museum visitors are asked to observe these guidelines:

Wear a mask or cloth face covering at all times (masks available on site)

Make regular use of the hand sanitizing stations throughout the building

Stay at least six feet away from anyone not in your household

Follow one-way path markers

Stay at home if you are sick

The Museum will close one hour early each day for enhanced cleaning. Open weekdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Sundays 1-4 p.m. Certain other museum features have been modified to increase visitor safety. Interactive exhibitions have been turned off, and seating has been removed to provide additional room for physical distancing. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and free for children 16 and under. Admission is free each Sunday, and ETHS members always receive free admission.

