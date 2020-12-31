Betty Spurling left fingerprints all over town

Betty J. Gibbs Spurling, 81, of Knoxville, succumbed on Christmas evening to respiratory distress due to COVID-19 in the home she built with her husband, Bob, who was by her side for more than 60 years. Survivors include Bob Spurling, two daughters and numerous friends and family members. Full obituary information is here.

Her work ethic is notable. At age 14, she took tickets at the Tennessee Theatre. Next, she worked in small banks in Jefferson City and Greeneville. Her next jobs came at Carson-Newman where she worked for the registrar and then for the college president.

When Bob’s engineering profession with Magnavox Phillips transferred the family, she began working at First Tennessee Bank (now First Horizon), where she remained employed for more than 40 years.

She was elected a deacon of Central Baptist Church of Bearden three times. As a favorite pastor put it, “Betty’s fingerprints are all over that church.” She volunteered with the foreign missions’ literature team, the super club and special events.

Mrs. Spurling remained active with the First Tennessee retirees, coordinating the annual luncheon and serving on the bereavement committee. She also held the hospitality chair for the West Knoxville Chamber. The family plans a celebration of life at a safer time.