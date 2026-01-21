Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, the academic tournament showcasing students from 44 high schools across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, is now in its 42nd season.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET on East Tennessee PBS here through March 19, 2026.

Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl features students from public, private, parochial, and home schools in Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as Whitley County in Kentucky.

Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance through the bracket until the final two compete in the championship game for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a cash stipend.

Winners in Bold Type

, 1/14: Gibbs High School vs Greeneville High School

vs Greeneville High School , 1/15: Tellico Plains High School vs Unicoi County High School

, 1/16: Karns High School vs Knoxville West High School

, 1/19: Corbin KY High School vs Tennessee High School

vs Tennessee High School , 1/20: Knox Central High School vs Seymour High School

Competing Wednesday, January 21 – Tuesday, January 27:

, 1/21: Alcoa High School vs Cedar Springs Homeschool

, 1/22: J Frank White Academy vs Maryville High School

, 1/23: Happy Valley High School vs Rockwood High School

1/26: Anderson County High School vs Carter High School

1/27: Daniel Boone High School vs Oliver Springs High School

Watch each episode here. Follow updates provided by KnoxTNToday every Wednesday throughout the season.

