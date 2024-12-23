The elves are back at it! This week, Edgar, Dolly and Reggie continued their holiday adventures across our hospitals, reminding us all to prioritize wellness during this festive season. From getting seasonal vaccinations and routine health screenings to even making a quick visit to the ER, our elves at Covenant Health are here to show us the importance of staying proactive about our health. Let’s follow their lead and make wellness a priority this holiday season

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers.