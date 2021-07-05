County Archives, Martinson get top award

Doris R. Martinson has been recognized posthumously for her work as manager of the Knox County Archives. The Chicago-based Society of American Archivists gave her the organization’s 2021 Distinguished Service Award. The Knox County Archives preserves local court records going back to 1792. It also saves and organizes wedding records, deeds, school records and other important documents people may need. Martinson retired in February 2020 after a 33-year career with the Knox County Archives. She died Jan. 27, 2021. Archives info here.

Knoxville Sunsphere will host a firefighters’ stair climb through the National Fallen Fighters Foundation on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Info here.

Alcoa Highway southbound ramp to Montlake Drive will open this week, allowing motorists direct access to the roundabout at Montlake and businesses along Alcoa Highway northbound. Info here.

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” July 9-25. Info here.