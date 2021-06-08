Corryton Possum Chase is on

Corryton is back! New signs have gone up: Welcome to Corryton, established 1891, home of the Possum Chase. Possum Chase? It’s a combo 8-mile or 2-mile road race at the foot of House Mountain. And afterwards, the folks serve biscuits and gravy. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 30. Sign up through Knoxville Track Club. The Nicholas Gibbs Historical Society will meet at the homeplace on Emory Road this Saturday, June 12, at 11 a.m. In addition to fellowship, a speaker will talk about the fife and drum corps. What’s a fife? And back to the Possum thing. The 2020 race was canceled but the T-shirts went on sale anyway. The possum wore a mask.

Free Fishing Day is 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 12, at The Cove at Concord Park, 11808 S. Northshore Drive. The event is geared toward families and children and allows those who participate to fish without a license for the day. Attendees should bring their own rods, tackle and bait. TWRA’s Fisheries Division will stock the small pond (to the right of The Cove entrance) with catfish. There are also some bluegill and bass in the water. Info: 865-215-6600.

Enhance Powell will meet at 5 p.m. today (6/10) at Powell Station Park. If it is raining, the meeting will be at The Barn. Volunteers are needed.