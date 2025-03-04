Sometimes as dinner guests start to leave, the hosts will say, “We’re so glad you came.”

That’s the way I feel about Cornelia and William Von Schipmann. As her obituary says, the couple married in 1962 and moved to Corryton in 1964 with their first child, Bill, “to forge a new adventure.”

Mrs. Von Schipmann taught elementary and middle school for 35 years, reaching over 1,000 individuals during her career. She died on March 2, 2025, at age 83. Her family will receive friends Friday, March 7, from noon-2 p.m. at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service at 2 p.m. Her full obituary is here.

Her obituary goes on to say: “Cornelia was selfless in her devotion to family and was a trustworthy friend, earnestly giving her best to those things she deemed important.”

Whether it was helping at the food pantry of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church or cleaning up at the Union County Humane Society, Mrs. Von Schipmann was a trustworthy friend.

Her husband, William, was by her side, helping Union County, the town of Plainview (where he was mayor) and East Knox County in general. They forged a new adventure and made this place their home. We’re so glad they came.