Dawn Coppock has actually retired. Sort of. She’s got to wrap up stuff for her existing clients. But last week she conducted her final Adoption Law School.

Coppock posted a photo of herself with attorney Rachelle Windrow Ayers and the caption: “In response to, ‘Who’s going to represent children and families now?!?’ I say, Rachelle and a whole big lot of other wonderful TN adoption attorneys. They got this and they’ve got my number too, just in case.”

Ayers called Coppock “my adoption mentor,” adding, “She has been a huge influence and inspiration for me and my practice for many years, and I will forever be grateful for her. I have truly learned from the best!

Ayers said adoptions “nourish my soul” and are “the most meaningful work that I have the blessing to do every day.”

Child abuser sentenced to 22 years

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Child Abuse Unit obtained a 22-year sentence against a man who sexually assaulted his roommate’s daughter. The 28-year-old man was convicted of four counts of rape and two counts of statutory rape. The incidence occurred in early 2018 when the man lived with the 13-year-old victim and her mother in an apartment complex in Knoxville. The victim did not disclose the rape until years later when she told a friend what happened. Details here.

Husband assaults wife, confesses, then claims at trial that he is the victim

This headline tells the story. Please note that the District Attorney’s office, the judge and the jury did not fall for this. The 45-year-old husband was sentenced to serve 20 years after being convicted of aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault and domestic assault. The incidence occurred on October 9-10, 2022, in a home on Strawberry Plains Pike. The trial was in November. Details here.

High School Job Shadow Program

The Community Affairs Unit of DA Charme Allen’s office selects a number of high school students to shadow a variety of professionals involved in the criminal justice system during one week of the summer. The shadow program is designed for high school students who live in Knox County and demonstrate a strong interest in learning about the District Attorney General’s Office. If you would like to be notified when the program dates and application are announced and available, please email rachel.baker@knoxcounty.org with your contact information.

Notes & Quotes

Former Gov. Lamar Alexander will speak at Law Day 2025 Luncheon sponsored by the Knoxville Bar Association. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn more and register at www.knoxbar.org/events

The Barristers Cornhole Tournament will return on Wednesday, April 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Yee-Haw Brewing Co., 745 N. Broadway. Teams of two will go head-to-head in a tournament-style bracket for a chance to win four tickets to a Knoxville Smokies baseball game.

Spectator registration is available and includes two drink tickets – so you can sip, cheer and enjoy the fun. More here.

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit is publishing a daily update of Executive Orders and legal challenges to same. Info here.