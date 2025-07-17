Crazy as it is, some of you like this recent hot weather. Don’t include me as one of those.

For the rest of us who prefer a more reasonable temperature, say something around 0° Fahrenheit, allow me to take you back to my March Greenland excursion. Maybe you will find a little cooling refreshment in these images.

Located on the west coast of Greenland, 220 miles north of the Artic Circle, Ilulissat is home to the world’s most active calving glacier and ice fjord, a UNISCO World Heritage Site. These massive ice mountains float, trapped in Disko Bay until they shrink enough to ultimately find the way into the North Atlantic.

If you need more cooling off, check my additional Greenland images under the “Travel and Trips” section of our website. https://www.christopherrobinarts.com/travelandtrips

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

