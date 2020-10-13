Computer safety for kids

Rebekah Hill, co-owner of Computer Depot, invites all to a free webinar on keeping children safe online. “It is easy to feel like you have very little power or control over protecting your kids online but there are some really important things that you can do. We invite you to join us at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, for a live webinar as we share tips and tools to help protect your children from predators, scammers, bullies and scumbags.” Register here.

Powell BPA will host a forum for candidates for District 16 state representative: Michele Carringer (R) and Elizabeth Rowland (D). The meeting is at noon today (10/13) at Jubilee Banquet Facility, Callahan Road, with past president R. Larry Smith as moderator. Limited to first 50 people.