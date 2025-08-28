Customers should know that the front-end manager/ head cashier at their grocery store is more than just a face at the registers; they are a vital link in the shopping experience, as I found in my talk with Misty Compton, the front-end manager at the Oak Ridge Food City location.

As I watched her before we met, I saw how she plays a critical role in maintaining the store’s atmosphere—her enthusiasm and positivity set the tone for a pleasant shopping experience for customers and a positive work environment for the staff she manages.

Misty Compton has been with Food City for nearly 13 years, holding several positions of leadership in multiple locations, but she says, “I always come back to the front end. It’s my place. It’s my home.”

The home at the front of this Food City store entails a lot of moving parts, from managing the schedule for her 40+ team members to serving the customers as they come through the store.

Misty says she works to be as hands-on as possible with her team and customers because, as you tell from speaking with her, she has a relationship-driven personality.

She says, “We have a lot of regular customers, one of whom I have known from when I worked at the Lafollette location. I talk to everybody, and because I love to talk, this is perfect for me.”

Even though Misty is task-oriented, always having her day planned in her head, she admits hiccups happen, and she has learned to embody a favorite quote: “Just roll with the flow.” That attitude bodes well for pleasing customers and serving as a model for team members.

Her most rewarding experiences are those involving team relationships. “Seeing people that I’ve trained over the years move out, grow up, and go off and do their thing is the best.”

This leader shows inherent, learned wisdom, too. When asked about how she deals with challenging situations with her staff or customers, she offered a simple yet rarely used philosophy. “I hear both sides of the story and then try find what the actual issue is, because a lot of times it’s not what you think it is. It’s usually an underlying issue. I try to solve the problem without major conflict.”

As I moved through the store, I captured an impromptu interaction between Misty and a customer who was searching for a product. Misty’s pride in her role was evident as she assisted that customer, answered her questions, and provided her recommendations.

Her enthusiasm for her job not only enhances the shopping experience but also serves as an inspiration to her colleagues, contributing to a motivated work environment and fostering loyalty and community connection.

Misty’s home away from her Food City home is in Jacksboro near her Campbell County family. When she has downtime, she likes just to hang out there, read a good book, and enjoy the outdoors of East Tennessee.

It is an honor to spotlight Misty Compton so customers can appreciate the dedication and effort that their front-end management brings to the table, making her an integral part of their community grocery store.

Come meet Misty Compton at your Oak Ridge Food City store.

