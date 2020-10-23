Collier Preserve work continues

Legacy Parks Foundation is overseeing low-impact development of the 12-acre tract adjacent to Powell Branch Library on Emory Road. The natural area will become a community park which will provide access to scenic Beaver Creek and the opportunity to observe wildlife in a natural setting.

Dr. Bob and Louise Collier donated the land in 2017. It was a portion of the working farm of Bob’s grandmother, Stella Moore Collier, where she raised her son, Robert H. Collier Sr., after her husband died. “She was my favorite person, and her farm was my favorite place growing up,” Bob once said.

Louise Collier said she and Bob donated the property for one reason: “We want to save a little more of what was our land and what was Powell.”

The Powell Business and Professional Association honored their contributions to the community by naming them Man and Woman of the Year in 2017.

When complete, the Collier Preserve will include an ADA walking path, nature trail and a kayak rest stop on Beaver Creek. This nature park will complement the larger Beaver Creek Water Trail project that aims to protect and restore the naturally functioning ecosystem of the creek and provide more access for recreational use. Even though the park is located off the bustling Emory Road, the nature park will provide a place for nature exploration and quiet reflection. Opening of Collier Preserve is planned for December.

TVA Retirees Association members have been active participants in clearing the land and helping with the park development. The group recently donated the purchase and assembly of 30 trail benches for six existing parks in the Knoxville area. Three of these benches will be located at Collier Preserve.

Roy Arthur will be honored Saturday (10/24) as Knox County names the Harrell Road Stormwater Park the Roy Arthur Stormwater Park. The ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the park. Roy, the watershed coordinator for Knox County, worked with Legacy Parks Foundation to develop the stormwater park. We’re all really proud of park and are excited to see Roy recognized for his “above and beyond” efforts to make it top-notch.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.