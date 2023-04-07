Collier Preserve is open (and buzzing)

Construction of the filtration pools at Collier Preserve was completed on April 5. It looks impressive, and the next step is planting of the riparian plants in the pools within the next few weeks.

Best news – the walking/storybook trail is open!

Thank you to the crew from Knox County Parks & Recreation (and the boss, Joe Mack) for keeping the preserve trimmed and maintained. And the volunteers who came to the weed-pulling event. And the master gardeners who have planted enough trees to get Collier declared an arboretum.

In addition to the regulars walking their dogs on the trail, we spotted the Powell Cub Scouts up in the fire circle area, hopping from post to post.

Dr. Bob Collier, who donated the land, would be proud to see the work done and the people of all ages enjoying the outdoors.

McBee Ferry is becoming my favorite park. It’s quiet and beautiful. And the anglers are excited to have a handy spot to park and load their fishing boats into the Holston River. It’s a win-win for Knox County.

Powell: What’s green and hangs out near the creek? Find out on Tuesday, April 11, when we announce our next big project. Talk about a one-of-a-kind park. And that’s all I’m saying today. (Ribbit! Ribbit!)

Now let’s look at 10 or so area events ahead (we’ve got 100 at OutdoorKnoxville.com/)

Ongoing

Rugged Duck Adventure Challenge – April 1-30: Knoxville Adventure Collective at 865-228-8424. Dirty Bird Events will test your grit while exploring the rugged outdoor beauty of the trail systems and waterways around Knoxville. Run, ride and paddle your way through nine courses over four weeks wrapped up with one big celebration and a cold one. Details and registration online.

Saturday, April 8

AMBC Workday: 9-12 p.m., Anderson School Trailhead. Free. Info: Appalachian Mountain Bike Club. Come out and join us for our monthly work party. It’s a great way to catch up with the community while improving our awesome trails. We’ll provide the tools; you bring gloves, safety glasses and water. Lunch and beverages provided. Details online.

Cycology Women’s Ride Series: 9 a.m., Cycology Bicycles. Info: Cycology Bicycles at 865-681-4183. Series of morning rides and weekly clinics to help women gain confidence in riding on road, gravel, greenway or trail. Beginner and intermediate women cyclists. Details and registration online.

Junior Development Road Ride: 10 a.m., Cherokee Farms. Free. Info: Bike Zoo at 865-558-8455. We’ll do laps on Cherokee Boulevard, discuss proper riding technique, proper bike fit, and safety. Ages 9-16. Road bikes encouraged but not required. All kids must have a parent or guardian ride with them on the ride. Helmets required. Details online.

Sunday, April 9

Map & Compass Workshop: 2 p.m., REI Pigeon Forge. Cost: $30/Members; $50/Non-Members. Info: REI Pigeon Forge at 865-366-4310. Learn how to read key features on topographic maps, identify the parts of a compass, how to find north, follow bearings, and plan a route for your next outdoor adventure. Register online.

Monday, April 10

OHB Run Club: 7 p.m. Check Facebook for start location. Free. Info: Orange Hat Brewery at 865-240-3884. Walkers to sprinters, all ability levels, join us for a greenway or trail run every Monday evening. An out-and-back 5k distance will be marked. Afterwards, enjoy $1 off beers in the OHB taproom.

Tuesday, April 11

Harvey Broome Group Monthly Meeting: 7 p.m. TN Valley Unitarian Universalist Church. Free. Info: Harvey Broom Sierra Club. Meets the second Tuesday of each month and is open to the public. This month’s program is: Help Create Knoxville’s Urban Forest Master Plan by Kasey Krouse, urban forester, city of Knoxville, and members of the Forest Master Plan executive committee. Details online.

Wednesday, April 12

Get on the Trail with Missy Kane: 9 a.m., Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost $25. Info: Friends of the Smokies. We’re celebrating the 25th Anniversary of “Get on the Trail with Friends and Missy,” former U.S. Olympian and fitness expert. This week, hike 6.5-miles from Davenport Gap to Chestnut Branch. Details and registration online.

Thursday, April 13

Kayak 101 at Fort Dickerson Quarry: 6 p.m., Ft. Dickerson Quarry. Cost $35. Info: River Sports Outfitters at 865-523-0066. We’ll dive into basic skills such as the forward stroke, sweep stroke and ferrying. Fee includes class and equipment. Register online.

Saturday, April 15

Forget Me Not 5K: 8 a.m., Village Green Shopping Center. Info: Forget Me Not. Alzheimer’s mission is to provide exceptional, life-changing race experiences for athletes of all levels, from the first step to the finish line. Race benefits The Pat Summitt Foundation. Register online.

Sunday, April 16

North Knox Sprint Triathlon: 7:30 a.m., Tennova Family YMCA. Info: Personal Best Racing at 865-567-0358. First in the Grand Shizzle Pool Sprints. Distances: Swim 150 yards, Bike 10 miles, Run 5K. Register online.

Add your event to our calendar: Submit an Event at https://outdoorknoxville.com/events-calendar/submit-an-event/

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.