Knox the Fox goes to Paris with the Sullivans

Paris, known as the City of Light, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with an abundance of things to see and do. There are so many must-sees and to-dos while in Paris, how do you plan such a trip? No one should neglect the Eiffel Tower with its breathtaking views of the city, the Louvre Museum, home to works of art such as the Mona Lisa, or the Notre Dame Cathedral and the list goes on.

Our own Knox the Fox caught up to the Sullivan family who went to Paris recently, embracing those must-see destinations, but their “favorite day despite the cold and rain” was the Fat Tire Bike Tour of Versailles.

After meeting the guide at Emile Zola Avenue, riding the train to Versailles, they chose their bikes for the day. Linda’s bike was named Red Hot LouLou! (I didn’t ask what JD’s bike was called!) After a stop at a local market to get picnic supplies, they explored the park. During the ride, the family took time for an actual picnic on the ground in the park, a cherished pastime, too often forgotten in our busy world today. It’s evident the Sullivans prioritize the value of their family relationships and special experiences.

