Cody Fee receives first Knauss scholarship

We all remember that fateful August day in 2021, when we heard that one of our local sons had died in a terrorist explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. Army SSG Ryan Christian Knauss, 23, once recognized as the 2015-2016 ROTC Best Cadet of the Year at Gibbs High School, had been killed at the airport gate while volunteering to save lives on a humanitarian noncombatant evacuation operation helping people leave the country.

To honor Knauss, the family set up the Respect & Remember Memorial Foundation Inc. to encourage enlisting high school JROTC and ROTC cadets entering the military, to support active military families and to partner with other organizations to offer recreational outlets for veterans.

Last Wednesday, the first scholarship from the Respect & Remember Memorial Foundation was awarded to Gibbs High JROTC cadet Cody Fee. Knauss’ mother, Paula Knauss Selph, presented Cody with a $1,000 check during a ceremony at Gibbs. I sense Ryan will be a presence with Cody as he works through his military journey.

For more information on the foundation, https://r2factor.org.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]