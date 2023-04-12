John and Hattie Halter: Daddy and his princess

Hattie and John Halter don’t take any special opportunities for granted and the Boots and Beauties Father/ Daughter Dance was no exception. Hattie is a survivor of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, celebrating four years in remission after her bone marrow transplant.

The dance, held at St. Joseph School, provided donations to Lighthouse Family Retreat that sends cancer families to a beach retreat for a week and was a very memorable and restful experience for the Halter family during their journey. Their site is lighthousefamilyretreat.org

For John Halter, the dance provided a special night even though there was little dancing as Hattie’s favorite part was playing tag with friends and the pretend jail. He also said “These are moments we don’t take for granted and we are thankful for every memory made with Hattie.”

