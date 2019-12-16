Christmas tree safety

Rural Metro Fire torched a dry Christmas tree last week to show just how quickly a tree can catch fire. The answer was less than a minute to be fully engaged as pictured here.

Captain Jeff Bagwell said live Christmas trees must be watered regularly (and checked daily). “A tree that has not been watered can be ignited by hot Christmas lights and be consumed by fire in a matter of seconds.”

Rural Metro Fire held its demonstration at it training center at 1100 E. Gov. John Sevier Hwy. in South Knox County.

Bagwell said tree safety is important to protect both homes and Christmas presents.

Turn off tree lights before going to bed or leaving the home

Set the tree away from heat sources, especially wall or electric heaters

Beware the heat-generating halogen light bulbs.

“We want everyone to be safe and have a happy Christmas,” said Bagwell.