Christmas is coming

The Knox County Board of Health is scheduled to meet from 5-7 p.m. today (12/2) via Zoom. The meeting will be available to the public via Community Television (Comcast Channel 12), by Internet, YouTube or livestream.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Elf on the Shelf Adventure Scavenger Hunt Downtown Knoxville

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

The Crown College invites all to its first annual Powell Christmas Market, Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 3-5. The outdoor market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, face-painting artists and others. Info: christine.dethmers@thecrowncollege.edu

Halls Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, stepping off from Halls High School, marching south. Register and rules here.

Karns Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 12. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. at Ingles on Oak Ridge Highway. Parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will end at the Karns red light near Walgreens. Nothing can be handed out, including candy. Oak Ridge Highway will be closed for approximately one hour. Info: Cassie Kiestler, 865-382-8846.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Rocky Hill Christmas Parade cancelled because of Covid.

Tara VanDerveer, longtime Stanford coach, has donated $50,000 to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to kick off the “Champion for the Future” campaign. She is challenging others to donate. VanDerveer made her donation in memory of coach Nancy Darsch.