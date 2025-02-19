Grace Christian Academy senior Christian Vela will soon trade his Grace Christian uniform for the uniform of the United States Military Academy at West Point. According to U.S. News & World Report, it ranks as the second-best public school in the country and #8 in liberal arts colleges.

As captain of the basketball team and student body president, Christian has been an incredible leader in the hallways and the classroom and will continue that leadership at West Point.

