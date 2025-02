The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top boys and girls in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association at the Tucker Theater on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

Girls

3A: Carsyn Swaney, Heritage High School

4A: Natalya Hodge, Bearden High School

Division II-A: Maddie Braden, Christian Academy of Knoxville

Division II-AA: Meeyah Green, Webb School of Knoxville

Boys

Division II-A: Preston Wade, Providence Christian Academy

Boys’ and girls’ high school basketball district tournaments begin this week.

Here are the district tournament brackets, schedules and scores from around the Knoxville area.

District 3-1A: All games at Roane State Harriman Campus

Monday, Feb. 17: Girls: Oliver Springs 40, Jellico 25

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Boys: Coalfield vs. Oliver Springs, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Girls: Coalfield vs. Oliver Springs-Jellico winner, 6:30 p.m.; Sunbright vs. Wartburg, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Boys: Oliver Springs-Coalfield winner vs. Wartburg, 6:30 p.m.; Jellico vs. Sunbright, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 3-1A Championship, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6:30 p.m. District championship, 8 p.m.

District 4-1A: All games at Rockwood

Monday, Feb. 17: Girls: Rockwood 45, Greenback 9

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Boys: Oakdale vs. Greenback, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Girls: Oakdale vs. Rockwood, 6:30 p.m.; Midway vs. Harriman, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Boys: Oakdale-Greenback winner vs. Harriman, 6:30 p.m.; Midway vs. Rockwood, 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6:30 p.m.; District 4-1A Championship, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6:30 p.m.; District 4-1A Championship, 8 p.m.

District 2-2A: All games at Eagleton

Thursday, Feb. 20: Boys: Pigeon Forge at Eagleton, 6 p.m.; Oneida at Gatlinburg-Pittman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Boys: Oneida-Gatlinburg-Pittman winner vs. Austin East, 6 p.m.; Pigeon Forge-Eagleton winner vs. Alcoa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 2-2A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 3-2A: All games at Kingston

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Girls: Polk Co. vs. Kingston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Girls: Polk Co. vs. Kingston, 5 p.m.; Boys: Sweetwater vs. McMinn Central, 6:30 p.m.; Meigs Co. vs. Polk Co., 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Girls: McMinn Central vs. Sweetwater-Tellico Plains winner, 6 p.m.; Polk Co.-Kingston winner vs. Meigs Co., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Boys: Sweetwater-McMinn Central winner vs. Kingston, 6 p.m.; Tellico Plains vs. Meigs Co.-Polk Co. winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 3-2A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 3-2A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 2-3A: All games at Volunteer

Wednesday, Feb 19: Boys: Claiborne vs. Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb 21: Boys: Claiborne-Volunteer vs Greeneville, 6 p.m.; Cherokee vs. Grainger, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 3-3A: All games at Cocke Co. High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Girls: Carter at Fulton, 6 p.m. Boys: Seymour at Cocke Co., 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Girls: Cocke Co. vs. Fulton-Carter winner, 6 p.m.; Northview Academy vs. Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Boys: Fulton vs. Cocke Co.-Seymour winner, 6 p.m.; Carter vs. Northview Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 3-3A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 3-3A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 4-3A: All games at Union Co.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Boys: Union Co. vs. Scott Co., 6 p.m.; Gibbs vs. Cumberland Gap, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Boys: Anderson Co. vs. Gibbs-Cumberland Gap winner, 6 p.m.; Clinton vs. Union Co.-Scott Co. winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 4-3A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 5-3A: All games at Sequoyah High School

Loudon vs. Sequoyah, TBA

Friday, Feb. 21: Girls: Loudon-Sequoyah winner vs. Heritage, 4:30 p.m.; Lenoir City vs. South-Doyle, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 3-4A: All games at Karns High School

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Girls: Powell vs. Halls, 6 p.m.; Central vs. Karns, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Boys: Halls vs. Central, 6 p.m.; Campbell County vs. Karns, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Girls: Powell-Halls winner vs. Oak Ridge, 6 p.m.; Central-Karns winner vs. Campbell County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Boys: Halls-Central winner vs. Oak Ridge, 6 p.m.; Campbell County-Karns winner vs. Powell, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District championship, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District championship, 7:30 p.m.

District 4-4A: All games at Hardin Valley Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Girls: Hardin Valley vs. William Blount, 6 p.m.; Maryville vs. West, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Boys: Maryville vs. William Blount, 6 p.m.; Farragut vs. Hardin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Girls: Bearden vs. Hardin Valley-William Blount winner, 6 p.m.; Farragut vs. Maryville-West winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Boys: Bearden vs. Farragut-Hardin Valley winner, 6 p.m.; West vs. Maryville-William Blount winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 24: Girls: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 4-4A Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25: Boys: Consolation, 6 p.m.; District 4-4A Championship, 7:30 p.m.