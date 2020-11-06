Chip in for Race Against Hunger

Since 1992, Food City has teamed with customers to host the annual Race Against Hunger campaign, which raises a substantial amount of money for local hunger relief organizations.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market area,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.

This year’s program will run Nov. 4 through Dec. 1. Food City customers can make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout. 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit local hunger relief organizations. Approximately six meals are provided for every dollar donated.

There is great excitement and sincere gratitude when we hand checks to volunteer leaders of area food pantries.

Customers who contribute using their ValuCard will be electronically entered to win their choice of a season race package at Bristol Motor Speedway or a $2,500 contribution made to the charity of their choice.

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. Food City’s Race Against Hunger is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.

“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program raised over $562,000 and we hope to raise even more this year to benefit our friends and neighbors in need,” says Smith.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.